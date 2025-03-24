Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 10.42 °C, check weather forecast for March 24, 2025
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 24, 2025, is 24.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.42 °C and 27.85 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.87 °C and 29.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 25, 2025
|24.03
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|27.74
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|28.98
|Broken clouds
|March 28, 2025
|30.23
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|29.11
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|30.97
|Sky is clear
|March 31, 2025
|31.73
|Sky is clear
