Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.0 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on March 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 25, 2025, is 23.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.0 °C and 27.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.71 °C and 28.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 26, 2025
|23.89
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|27.46
|Scattered clouds
|March 28, 2025
|29.82
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|28.29
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|29.07
|Sky is clear
|March 31, 2025
|29.46
|Sky is clear
|April 1, 2025
|29.79
|Sky is clear
