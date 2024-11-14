Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 15, 2024 21.54 °C Broken clouds November 16, 2024 20.55 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 21.63 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 21.32 °C Broken clouds November 19, 2024 21.05 °C Few clouds November 20, 2024 20.59 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 20.51 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.19 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.15 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.11 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.5 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.07 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.37 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.29 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 14, 2024, is 17.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.42 °C and 24.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 15, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.72 °C and 23.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

