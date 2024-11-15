Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 16, 2024 20.17 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 19.43 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 21.66 °C Few clouds November 19, 2024 21.21 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 20.86 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 20.41 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 20.06 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.76 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.44 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.11 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.01 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.3 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 28.52 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.88 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 15, 2024, is 17.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.36 °C and 24.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.67 °C and 22.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.