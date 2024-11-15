Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 15, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 15, 2024, is 17.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.36 °C and 24.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.67 °C and 22.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 16, 2024
|20.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|19.43 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|21.66 °C
|Few clouds
|November 19, 2024
|21.21 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|20.86 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|20.41 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|20.06 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
