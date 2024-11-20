Menu Explore
Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on November 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on November 20, 2024, is 15.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.76 °C and 21.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 05:14 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.21 °C and 20.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 21, 2024 18.87 °C Sky is clear
November 22, 2024 18.8 °C Sky is clear
November 23, 2024 20.24 °C Sky is clear
November 24, 2024 20.06 °C Sky is clear
November 25, 2024 20.26 °C Sky is clear
November 26, 2024 19.67 °C Sky is clear
November 27, 2024 19.94 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.76 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 23.97 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 26.94 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 22.98 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 25.87 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 26.84 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 22.4 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Uttarakhand weather update on November 20, 2024
Uttarakhand weather update on November 20, 2024

India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
