Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 10, 2024, is 20.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.36 °C and 25.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.73 °C and 25.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 11, 2024
|24.05 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 12, 2024
|24.43 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 13, 2024
|25.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 14, 2024
|24.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 15, 2024
|24.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 16, 2024
|24.85 °C
|Light rain
|October 17, 2024
|24.45 °C
|Light rain
