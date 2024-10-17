Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 17, 2024
Oct 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 17, 2024, is 20.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.82 °C and 25.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.63 °C and 25.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 18, 2024
|22.91 °C
|Light rain
|October 19, 2024
|23.43 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 20, 2024
|24.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 21, 2024
|24.28 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 22, 2024
|25.06 °C
|Light rain
|October 23, 2024
|26.21 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 24, 2024
|27.44 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
