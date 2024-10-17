Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 18, 2024 22.91 °C Light rain October 19, 2024 23.43 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 24.16 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 24.28 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 25.06 °C Light rain October 23, 2024 26.21 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 27.44 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.02 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.02 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.84 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 17, 2024, is 20.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.82 °C and 25.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.63 °C and 25.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

