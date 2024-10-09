Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.39 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 10, 2024 23.58 °C Light rain October 11, 2024 23.63 °C Sky is clear October 12, 2024 25.6 °C Sky is clear October 13, 2024 25.51 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 24.9 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 24.86 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 24.77 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.26 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.08 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.63 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.7 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.31 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 9, 2024, is 24.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.39 °C and 26.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 05:49 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.0 °C and 25.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.