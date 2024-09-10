Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.89 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 11, 2024 28.1 °C Moderate rain September 12, 2024 19.29 °C Heavy intensity rain September 13, 2024 18.47 °C Heavy intensity rain September 14, 2024 18.55 °C Moderate rain September 15, 2024 17.81 °C Moderate rain September 16, 2024 27.87 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 25.49 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.36 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.88 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.23 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.37 °C Light rain Delhi 34.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 10, 2024, is 25.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.89 °C and 26.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:25 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.09 °C and 28.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

