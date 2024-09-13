Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for September 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 14, 2024 26.3 °C Light rain September 15, 2024 27.59 °C Moderate rain September 16, 2024 28.08 °C Moderate rain September 17, 2024 27.97 °C Moderate rain September 18, 2024 19.87 °C Moderate rain September 19, 2024 27.35 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 28.27 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.93 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.18 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 23.43 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 13, 2024, is 19.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.43 °C and 24.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 05:56 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.2 °C and 26.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

