Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.2 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 17, 2024 27.27 °C Moderate rain September 18, 2024 25.65 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 28.68 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 28.33 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 26.41 °C Moderate rain September 22, 2024 28.66 °C Moderate rain September 23, 2024 30.58 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 16, 2024, is 26.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.2 °C and 28.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 06:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.12 °C and 27.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

