Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.26 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 24, 2024, is 29.11 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.26 °C and 31.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.25 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 25, 2024
|27.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 26, 2024
|24.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 27, 2024
|26.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 28, 2024
|26.39 °C
|Light rain
|September 29, 2024
|25.31 °C
|Light rain
|September 30, 2024
|26.3 °C
|Light rain
|October 1, 2024
|27.42 °C
|Light rain
