Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.37 °C, check weather forecast for September 30, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on September 30, 2024 here.

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 30, 2024, is 25.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.37 °C and 28.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.3 °C and 28.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 1, 2024 27.81 °C Sky is clear
October 2, 2024 28.05 °C Sky is clear
October 3, 2024 27.79 °C Sky is clear
October 4, 2024 27.01 °C Sky is clear
October 5, 2024 26.83 °C Sky is clear
October 6, 2024 26.98 °C Sky is clear
October 7, 2024 26.51 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on September 30, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.8 °C Few clouds
Kolkata 32.15 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.86 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru 27.64 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.75 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.45 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Uttarakhand weather update on September 30, 2024
Uttarakhand weather update on September 30, 2024

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On