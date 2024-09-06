Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.89 °C, check weather forecast for September 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 7, 2024 26.28 °C Moderate rain September 8, 2024 27.42 °C Moderate rain September 9, 2024 28.08 °C Light rain September 10, 2024 28.64 °C Light rain September 11, 2024 28.87 °C Light rain September 12, 2024 28.01 °C Light rain September 13, 2024 27.18 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.32 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.99 °C Light rain Chennai 31.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.36 °C Moderate rain Delhi 32.11 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on September 6, 2024, is 23.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.89 °C and 23.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 84% and the wind speed is 84 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 7, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.5 °C and 27.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.