Uttarakhand: Muslim man accused of rape tonsured and paraded

A 23-year-old Muslim man was paraded, his face blackened and head partially shaved, for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Friday, police officials said. HT Image

The accused was later arrested by the revenue police who have initiated the process to transfer the case to regular police, the officials added.

The alleged rape came to light after a viral video showed local residents parading the accused, blackening his face and partially shaving his head at a market in Badiyargarh under Kirti Nagar block. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

“We have registered an FIR under section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on the basis of a complaint by the girl’s uncle. The accused has been arrested by the revenue police,” sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kirti Nagar Sonia Pant said.

She added that the revenue police have begun the process to transfer the case to regular police and have also written to Tehri senior superintendent of police Navneet Singh on the same.

“Upon the district magistrate’s order, we will launch a probe into the case,” Singh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON