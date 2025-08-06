Uttarkashi flashflood death toll now 5, rescue underway to locate over 100 missing

The death toll from the cloudburst and flash floods that struck Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district rose to five on Wednesday, with several people still missing, including 11 army personnel, as search and rescue operations continued in the challenging terrain. Rescue operation underway following landslide and flash floods triggered by a cloudburst near Dharali of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.(PTI)

Rescue operations are underway to locate over 100 people reported missing after a cloudburst in the Kheer Ganga catchment on Tuesday triggered flash floods and mudslides in Uttarkashi’s Kheer Gadh area, sweeping away buildings, shops, and roads.

“Around 150 people have been taken to safe spots. As far as the information, four people have been found dead, and over 100 people are missing,” news agency ANI quoted NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi as saying. He added that they are “still waiting for the confirmation from the local administration,”

CM visits Dharali, conducts disaster meet

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the affected areas early Wednesday to review rescue operations. He conducted an aerial survey of Dharali and nearby regions before a disaster management meeting at the Dehradun State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

Talking to reporters after visiting the worst-hit areas, Dhami said, “Ten DSPs, three SPs and around 160 police officials are engaged in carrying out rescue operations. Helicopters of the army are also ready. As soon as the weather improves, the helicopters will be used for rescue operations," reported news agency ANI.

He added, “All our agencies, including the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF and locals, are doing the rescue work. Due to damage to the roads and a bridge, it has become difficult to reach the spot. The Disaster Operations Station in Dehradun is working 24 hours to provide all possible assistance.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand's CM in the morning to take stock of the situation and review the response. Following the call, Dhami posted on social media: “Heartfelt gratitude to the honourable Prime Minister for extending all possible assistance.”

Army deploys 150 personnel

A contingent of 150 Indian Army personnel, led by Colonel Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, is on the ground in Harsil, Uttarkashi, to conduct rescue and relief operations. The team has been deployed following flash floods and a massive mudslide triggered by the cloudburst.

According to a post by the Indian Army’s Surya Command (Central Command), Col Harshvardhan has been overseeing operations since the afternoon of August 5. Tracker dogs, drones, and earthmoving equipment are being used to locate and evacuate survivors and deliver essential supplies.

“Inputs from the CO have been received, reassuring the citizens of the Army's continued efforts to rescue all survivors,” the Surya Command post stated.

Additional Army units have been mobilised to scale up rescue efforts. Helicopters from both the Army and Air Force are also involved in delivering medical aid and dropping supplies to cut-off locations.

Rescue operations are being carried out in extremely challenging conditions due to heavy rain, landslides, and inaccessible terrain. Authorities have warned that the number of casualties may rise further as teams work to reach remote areas still cut off by the disaster.