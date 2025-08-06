Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: Flash floods devastate Dharali; 4 dead, toll may rise

In this combo of three screenshots, houses being swept away in a flash flood at Dharali in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

Uttarkashi cloudburst live: At least four people have been killed and several others remain missing after a cloudburst in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand triggered devastating flash floods in Dharali village on Tuesday. The region, which lies en route to the Gangotri pilgrimage site, witnessed large-scale destruction as gushing waters swept away homes, shops, hotels, and key infrastructure....Read More

Personnel from the Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police managed to rescue 70 people by midnight, despite persistent rainfall and challenging terrain that significantly hampered the ongoing operations, officials said.

Two separate cloudbursts in Dharali and Sukhi Top, unleashed chaos across the region, with Dharali Uttarkashi facing the worst impact. Visuals from the area show widespread devastation as muddy torrents tore through settlements, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

ALSO READ | Village washed away, several missing after massive cloudburst in Uttarkashi | On cam

According to officials, around 20–25 hotels and guesthouses may have been washed away, and large portions of Dharali market have been “completely swept away.” The flash floods were triggered after a cloudburst in the Kheer Ganga catchment, followed by mudslides in the Kheer Gadh area.

Uttarkashi cloudburst and flash floods: Top 5 updates

Two cloudbursts hit Uttarkashi — one in Dharali and another at Sukhi Top — causing severe flooding and landslides. At least four deaths have been confirmed so far, with multiple people still missing and feared trapped. More than 20 hotels and guesthouses may have been destroyed or submerged, according to locals. Rescue and relief operations are underway, involving the NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and Indian Army, with three NDRF teams already dispatched. PM Modi and union home minister Amit Shah have assured full central support, while CM Pushkar Dhami is personally overseeing relief efforts.



State's chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who returned early from Andhra Pradesh after the disaster, said, “Relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing.” He confirmed that restoring electricity and communication lines is a priority.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured us that the central government will help us in every way. Home Minister has also assured us, and I thank him too,” CM Dhami said.

“The government is standing with all people affected by this natural disaster… all kinds of support will be provided,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said: “I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and obtained information about the situation.”

Amit Shah has directed the immediate deployment of NDRF and ITBP teams to the region. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also spoke to Dhami and extended support.

Emergency response teams — including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) — have been deployed in full force.