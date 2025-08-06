Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: Flash floods devastate Dharali; 4 dead, toll may rise
Uttarkashi cloudburst live: Two separate cloudbursts in Dharali and Sukhi Top, unleashed chaos across the region, with Dharali Uttarkashi facing the worst impact. Rescue operations is underway as SDRF and local police managed to rescue 70 people by midnight.
- 37 Mins agoCM Dhami reviews Uttarkashi flash flood situation
- 42 Mins ago4 dead, 70 rescued as rescue ops continue in Dharali
- 54 Mins agoChamoli Police warn of rising Pinder River; waterlogging hits Haridwar
- 57 Mins agoCM urges caution as 24/7 helpline numbers activated amid heavy rain alert
- 59 Mins agoSchools shut in 3 districts amid monsoon havoc — Champawat, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar
Uttarkashi cloudburst live: At least four people have been killed and several others remain missing after a cloudburst in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand triggered devastating flash floods in Dharali village on Tuesday. The region, which lies en route to the Gangotri pilgrimage site, witnessed large-scale destruction as gushing waters swept away homes, shops, hotels, and key infrastructure....Read More
Personnel from the Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police managed to rescue 70 people by midnight, despite persistent rainfall and challenging terrain that significantly hampered the ongoing operations, officials said.
Two separate cloudbursts in Dharali and Sukhi Top, unleashed chaos across the region, with Dharali Uttarkashi facing the worst impact. Visuals from the area show widespread devastation as muddy torrents tore through settlements, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
ALSO READ | Village washed away, several missing after massive cloudburst in Uttarkashi | On cam
According to officials, around 20–25 hotels and guesthouses may have been washed away, and large portions of Dharali market have been “completely swept away.” The flash floods were triggered after a cloudburst in the Kheer Ganga catchment, followed by mudslides in the Kheer Gadh area.
Uttarkashi cloudburst and flash floods: Top 5 updates
- Two cloudbursts hit Uttarkashi — one in Dharali and another at Sukhi Top — causing severe flooding and landslides.
- At least four deaths have been confirmed so far, with multiple people still missing and feared trapped.
- More than 20 hotels and guesthouses may have been destroyed or submerged, according to locals.
- Rescue and relief operations are underway, involving the NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and Indian Army, with three NDRF teams already dispatched.
- PM Modi and union home minister Amit Shah have assured full central support, while CM Pushkar Dhami is personally overseeing relief efforts.
State's chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who returned early from Andhra Pradesh after the disaster, said, “Relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing.” He confirmed that restoring electricity and communication lines is a priority.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured us that the central government will help us in every way. Home Minister has also assured us, and I thank him too,” CM Dhami said.
“The government is standing with all people affected by this natural disaster… all kinds of support will be provided,” he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said: “I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and obtained information about the situation.”
Amit Shah has directed the immediate deployment of NDRF and ITBP teams to the region. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also spoke to Dhami and extended support.
Emergency response teams — including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) — have been deployed in full force.
Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: ‘Priority is to save lives’: CM Dhami reviews Uttarkashi flash flood situation
Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: Chief minister Pushkar Dhami, who was on a visit to Andhra Pradesh, returned to Dehradun on Tuesday to personally review the Uttarkashi cloudburst and flash flood situation. He held an emergency meeting with senior officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre.
“Our priority as of now is to save lives,” Dhami said.
Speaking to reporters, Dhami confirmed that 130 people trapped in flood-hit areas have been safely evacuated.
“SDRF, NDRF, Army and ITBP teams are on the spot," he told reporters in Dehradun, reported news agency PTI.
Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: 4 dead, 70 rescued as rescue ops continue in Dharali
Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: The Uttarakhand flashflood has left at least four people dead, confirmed district disaster management officer Shardul Gusain.
“We have received reports of four fatalities. Rescue teams from the district administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, and the army have been deployed to the site and rescue operations are ongoing,” he said.
70 people have been rescued so far by the Army, SDRF, and local police, despite relentless rain and difficult terrain.
Eyewitnesses and officials compared the devastation to the 2021 Chamoli disaster, in which over 200 lives were lost. Authorities say more casualties are feared, and the actual toll will be known after assessment teams return. Read More.
Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: Chamoli Police warn of rising Pinder River; waterlogging hits Haridwar
Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: As heavy rainfall continues to lash parts of Uttarakhand following the Uttarkashi cloudburst, authorities have issued fresh alerts in multiple districts.
The Chamoli Police have cautioned residents in the Tharali area about potential flooding from the Pinder River, following warnings from the Meteorological Department.
"All citizens residing along the banks of the Pinder River in the Tharali area are informed that the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in the coming days, and a continuous rise in the water level of the Pinder River has been observed," Chamoli Police posted on X.
Meanwhile, severe waterlogging has been reported from Haridwar on Tuesday, as incessant rain and the rising Ganga River level pose risks to residents and pilgrims.
Authorities have urged people to stay away from the ghats and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.
Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: CM urges caution as 24/7 helpline numbers activated amid heavy rain alert
Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: Amid the ongoing monsoon devastation and the aftermath of the Uttarkashi cloudburst, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to citizens to follow safety guidelines and avoid unnecessary travel.
To assist those affected by the situation, the state government has activated round-the-clock helpline numbers for emergency support.
Helpline numbers
1. District Emergency Operation Centre, Haridwar – Helpline Numbers:
📞 01374-222722, 7310913129, 7500737269
📞 Toll-Free No – 1077, ERSS Toll-Free No – 112
2. State Emergency Operation Centre, Dehradun – Helpline Numbers:
📞 0135-2710334, 2710335, 8218867005, 9058441404
📞 Toll-Free No – 1070, ERSS Toll-Free No – 112
Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: Schools shut in 3 districts amid monsoon havoc
Uttarkashi cloudburst live updates: In view of the worsening weather and flash flood crisis triggered by the Uttarkashi cloudburst, the Uttarakhand government has declared a holiday for all schools from classes 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres in three districts — Champawat, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar.
The department of information and public relations posted on X: "In view of the weather department's rain warning in Uttarakhand, a holiday has been declared for all schools from class 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centers in the state's Champawat, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar districts."
The government decision comes as relief and rescue operations continue in Dharali, Uttarkashi, where flash floods have claimed four lives and left several missing.