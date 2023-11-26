Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: IAF flies in 'critical DRDO equipment. Top updates

Efforts to rescue the 41 construction workers trapped inside the Silkyara-Barkot under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi entered its 15th day on Sunday. The workers have been trapped behind a huge mound of debris since November 12. The rescue operations have hit a technical snag several times in the past few days, delaying the evacuation process. However, experts believe that the evacuation process may be carried out without any snags in the last stage of drilling.

Rescue operations in progress at the tunnel in Silkyara, Uttarkashi