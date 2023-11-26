Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Manual drilling becomes last resort for trapped workers

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: The operations to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi entered the 15th day on Sunday, with the vertical drilling expected to commence in the afternoon. Rescue operations still in progress at Uttarakhand tunnel collapse site (File Photo)

The final phase of the rescue operations has been hit by repeated snags, with the American auger machine hitting a metal grinder in the rubble and breaking down, now being beyond repair.