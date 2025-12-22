Thiruvananthapuram, The Kerala VACB has initiated procedures to register a fresh case against DIG of Prisons M K Vinod Kumar, who is already facing a corruption probe, officials said on Monday. VACB initiates steps to register fresh case against Prison DIG Vinod Kumar

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau sources said the procedure has been started to register a case against him for amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income. As part of the process, vigilance officials conducted searches at Kumar’s residence in Alappuzha and his official quarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

"Vigilance Special Cell is conducting a preliminary probe related to the alleged amassing of wealth by the officer. During the search, certain documents and details of financial transactions were recovered," a vigilance officer told PTI.

Kumar, who is serving as DIG at the Prisons and Correctional Services Department headquarters, was earlier booked for allegedly accepting bribes from prisoners to grant parole.

According to the FIR registered by the VACB Special Investigation Unit-I, Kumar allegedly received ₹1.80 lakh between March 1, 2024, and November 15, 2025, from prisoners and their relatives for arranging parole and other facilities inside jails.

The FIR further stated that Kumar was in contact with associates of criminals and prisoners and allegedly accepted bribes through Google Pay transactions to the accounts of relatives, including his wife.

Based on the payments, paroles were allegedly granted to prisoners lodged in central prisons at Thiruvananthapuram, Viyyur, Kannur, the High Security Prison at Viyyur, and other jails, the FIR alleged. Meanwhile, VACB officials said they are awaiting the state government’s decision to suspend the officer to facilitate the investigation.

"We have submitted a report to the Home department seeking suspension of the officer. He is currently holding a key post as DIG at the prison headquarters, and continuing in the post during the investigation could affect the probe," the officer said.

