Vaikunta Ekadasi Festival at Tirumala begins today amid Covid-19 restrictions. All you need to know

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 08:17 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams begins a 10-day Vaikunta dwara darshan for devotees from today. Amid concerns over the new strain of Covid-19 virus, social-distancing guidelines will be maintained strictly, the authorities have said. The festival will continue till January 3.

Here is all you need to know:

1. Only 35,000 devotees will be allowed per day.

2. The authorities have issued two lakh tickers of Rs 300 special entry darshan.

3. Only those who have booked tickets in advance are allowed during the festival.

4. For locals, there will be 10,000 offline sarva darshan tokens being issued every day till January 3.

5. The authorities have repeatedly appealed to visitors from other places to not come in case they don’t have advanced tickets. Some pilgrims, who were not allowed darshan as they didn’t have tickets, have been protesting at various places in Tirupati

6. After lockdown, the temple opened its doors for daily Srivari Darshan from June 8 allowing only 5,000 devotees. Now, the number has gone up to 35,000 in a staggered manner.

7. Devotees today were allowed from 7am after darshan for VIPs and Srivani trust donors from 4am following weekly Abhishekam.

8. Locals will have to bring Aadhaar cards to get sarva darshan tokens.