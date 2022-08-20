Home / India News / Vaishno Devi yatra temporarily suspended again due to inclement weather

Vaishno Devi yatra temporarily suspended again due to inclement weather

india news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 11:09 PM IST

Vaishno Devi yatra: According to reports, there has been heavy rainfall in the area, following which the authorities decided to stop upward movement of pilgrims during night hours as a precautionary measure.

The yatra to the Vaishno Devi shrine has been temporarily suspended.&nbsp;
ByHT News Desk

The movement of pilgrims to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra town of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir was suspended again till Sunday morning following inclement weather conditions in the region.

A statement by the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board late on Saturday said, “Following inclement weather conditions, Yatra has been suspended till the morning of August 21.”

According to reports, there has been heavy rainfall in the area, following which the authorities decided to stop upward movement of pilgrims during night hours as a precautionary measure.

The pilgrimage had resumed earlier in the day, after a temporary suspension due to flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the region.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped from Katra. Priority is given to pilgrims coming downwards. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed, The situation is being monitored. No untoward incident reported so far," the board had issued a statement late on Friday.

However, the movement of devotees resumed on Saturday morning after the weather improved.

In July, a cloudburst struck the holy cave area of Amarnath which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'nullah', adjoining the holy cave, following which the route to Amarnath was damaged, it the yatra was on halt for some time.

(With bureau and agency inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

vaishno devi vaishno devi shrine
