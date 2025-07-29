Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
‘Vance tried to contact me 3-4 times, I was busy’: PM Modi reveals what US V-P ‘warned’ during Op Sindoor

Published on: Jul 29, 2025 10:38 pm IST

During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed ceasefire claims made by United States President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor and said no leader in the world asked India to stop the military action. PM Modi recalled that US Vice President JD Vance tried to contact multiple times during Operation Sindoor.

Modi said that no world leader had stopped India from exercising its right to self-defence.(Sansad TV/ANI Grab)
During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed claims made by United States President Donald Trump that he had brokered a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan.

PM Modi said that US Vice-President JD Vance had tried to contact him 3-4 times on the night of May 9.

“US Vice President (JD Vance) tried to contact me 3-4 times, but I was busy in meetings with the armed forces,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that he returned Vance's call later. “The US Vice President warned me of a big attack from Pakistan. I told him that if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger,” Modi said.

“‘Hum goli ja jawab gole se denge (We will respond to bullets with missiles)',” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that India's approach was non-escalatory and the country had targeted terror bases, which had been decided from the beginning. The Prime Minister added that Pakistan's DGMO had initiated the call to stop the fighting.

“Pakistan made a call...made a request in front of the DGMO, 'Bas karo... bahut maara (Stop it...you have hit enough), now we don't have the strength to take any more beating,” PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to questions on the international support to India during Operation Sindoor, Modi said that no world leader had stopped India from exercising its right to self-defence.

“Out of 193 countries, only 3 supported Pakistan. Whether it be Quad, BRICS, France, Germany, Russia, the whole world supported India,” Modi said. He further took a jibe at the Opposition, saying, “While we received international support, it is unfortunate that my country's heroes did not get the backing of the Congress party.”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
'Vance tried to contact me 3-4 times, I was busy': PM Modi reveals what US V-P 'warned' during Op Sindoor
