PM Modi hits out at Opposition for 'chhichorapan': ‘Kya maja le rahe the

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, delivered a sharp rebuke to the Opposition, accusing them of indulging in “chhichorapan” and politicizing national security. His remarks came during a detailed discussion on Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(Sansad TV)

Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, PM Modi revealed that India’s armed forces launched a precision strike within just 22 minutes of receiving clearance. “Our armed forces avenged April 22 within 22 minutes with precision attacks,” he said, drawing applause from the Treasury benches. “Right after the attack, Pakistan thought India would react strongly — and we did.”

In a bold statement aimed at Pakistan’s nuclear posturing, the Prime Minister said, “India has proved that nuclear blackmailing will not work anymore. Pakistan’s airbases and assets have suffered heavy damage. Many of their airbases are still in ICU.” He emphasized that India’s resolve and technological edge were critical in neutralizing terror hubs deep within Pakistani territory.

According to PM Modi, key terrorist infrastructure in areas like Bahawalpur and Muridke, long considered out of reach, were “razed to the ground” by Indian forces using Made-in-India weaponry. “This is the era of technology-based war. If we had not prepared in the last 10 years, the damage could have been unimaginable,” he noted.

The Prime Minister underscored that Operation Sindoor was not just a military victory, but a diplomatic one as well. “India got the support of all the countries,” Modi said, asserting that the international community backed India’s right to defend itself. However, he lamented that while the world stood with India, sections of the domestic Opposition chose to oppose the government.

Attack on opposition

In one of the more fiery moments of his speech, PM Modi questioned the attitude of some Opposition leaders. “Kya maja le rahe the?” he asked, referring to their behavior during discussions on Operation Sindoor.

“While the entire country, including the broader Opposition, supported the Centre, Saheb comes and makes a mockery of our efforts on the Floor of the House. Is this your idea of leadership?” PM Modi asked.

No country called out India: PM

PM Modi on Tuesday asserted that no country in the world has stopped India from taking action in its defence against terrorism, but lamented that while the nation got support from the entire world, the Congress could not stand behind the valour of the country's soldiers.

Responding to the two-day debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, the prime minister said Pakistani airbases hit by India "are still in ICU" and the masterminds of the April 22 terror attack are still having sleepless nights.

"No country in the world has stopped India from any action in its defence against terrorism. Only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN.

"India got support from the entire world, but it is unfortunate that the Congress did not support the valour of our soldiers. Congress leaders targeted me for political gains but their frivolous statements ended up discouraging our brave soldiers," he said.