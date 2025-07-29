From Nehru's ‘blunders’ to Trump claims: PM address in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Lok Sabha during the debate on Operation Sindoor and lauded the armed forces and the people of the country for their support. PM Modi spoke on the military action under Operation Sindoor, and the international support for India during that time. (Sansad TV/ANI Grab)

The Prime Minister addressed United States President Donald Trump's claims that he brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a key concern raised by Opposition parties.

PM Modi also spoke on the military action under Operation Sindoor, and the international support for the country during that time.

Here are the top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Operation Sindoor:

📌"On the intervening night of May 6-7, India undertook military action just as decided. Pakistan could not do anything. Our armed forces avenged April 22 within 22 minutes with precision attacks."

📌"Yesterday, our armed forces killed Pahalgam attackers under Operation Mahadev. But I'm astonished that people here laughed and asked “Why did this only happen yesterday?” Was 'saawan ka somvaar' sought for the operation? What is wrong with these people? A disappointment to this extent? For the past many weeks, there were questions like ‘What about Pahalgam terrorists’, but now, they are questioning the timing of the operation."

📌"After April 22, I said that it was our commitment, we will eliminate the terrorists, and I said it publicly that their orchestrators would also be punished...beyond their imagination. We are proud that terrorists were given such punishment that even today, their sponsors face sleepless nights."

📌"India showed its technological prowess by targeting Pakistan. We dealt a huge blow to Pakistan's assets and airbases, and many of their airbases are still kept in ICUs."

📌"Today, those asking why we haven’t taken back PoK yet ... I ask them in return: whose government allowed Pakistan to occupy PoK in the first place?...Indus Water Treaty was entered into by Nehru. ..Nehru agreed to give 80 per cent water to Pakistan from rivers originating in India, leaving just 20 per cent for a large country like ours. Who was behind the Indus Waters Treaty? Nehru was. The treaty was a betrayal to the country."

📌"The world has seen the scale of our military action – from Sindoor to Sindhu. Operation Sindoor established three things – first, if India faces a terror attack, we will respond in our time, our manner and on our terms. Second, nuclear blackmail will not work. Thirdly, terrorists and the government sponsoring them will not be seen separately."

📌"No country in the world has stopped India from exercising its right to self-defence. Out of 193 countries, only 3 supported Pakistan. Whether it be Quad, BRICS, France, Germany, Russia, the whole world supported India. While we received international support, it is unfortunate that my country's heroes did not get the backing of the Congress party."

📌"After the attacks, Pakistan made a call...made a request in front of the DGMO, 'Bas karo... bahut maara (Stop it...you have hit enough), now we don't have the strength to take any more beating, please stop the attack."

📌"US Vice President (JD Vance) tried to contact me 3-4 times, but I was busy with meetings with the armed forces. When I returned the call, the US Vice President warned me of a big attack from Pakistan. I told him that if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger. ‘Hum goli ja jawab gole se denge (We will respond to bullets with missiles).'"

📌"Today, Pakistan knows well that India's response gets stronger each time. It knows that if such incidents recur, India is prepared to do anything. And therefore I want to repeat in the temple of democracy, Operation Sindoor continues. If Pakistan tries to misbehave, we will give them a befitting response."