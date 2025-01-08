Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Vande Mataram’ should be India's national anthem: Hindu religious leader

PTI |
Jan 08, 2025 01:33 PM IST

Ramgiri Maharaj had stirred up a controversy last year with alleged objectionable remarks about Prophet Mohammad and Islam.

Religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj has said that 'Vande Mataram' should be India's national anthem.

Ramgiri Maharaj said this was not about respect or disrespect, but stating the truth.(X)
Ramgiri Maharaj said this was not about respect or disrespect, but stating the truth.(X)

'Jana Gana Mana', composed originally in Bengali by Rabindranath Tagore, was adopted as national anthem in its Hindi version by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950.

"This song was sung by Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata in 1911. The nation was not independent at that time. He sang it in front of George V, who was a British king, committing injustice in India. This song was not sung to address the country," Ramgiri Maharaj claimed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

"We will have to launch a struggle for this (making Vande Mataram national anthem). Vande Mataram should be our national anthem," he added.

Later, when reporters asked him about the controversial comment, Ramgiri Maharaj said this was not about respect or disrespect, but stating the truth.

"If speaking truth is being termed as disrespect, it is unfortunate," he added.

Ramgiri Maharaj was here for the release of the trailer of upcoming film 'Mission Ayodhya'.

The Hindu religious leader had stirred up a controversy last year with alleged objectionable remarks about Prophet Mohammad and Islam, leading to the registration of several cases against him in Maharashtra.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On