e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Varsity chancellor moves Delhi HC for uniform civil code

The PIL by Firoz Bakht Ahmed said that an Indian Civil Code for all citizens throughout the territory of India is essential to promote fraternity, unity and national integration.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2019 04:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
A plea has been moved in the Delhi high court seeking directions to the Centre to frame a uniform civil code within three months and publish it for discussion and debate. photo:pradeep gaur/mint
A plea has been moved in the Delhi high court seeking directions to the Centre to frame a uniform civil code within three months and publish it for discussion and debate. photo:pradeep gaur/mint
         

A plea has been moved in the Delhi high court seeking directions to the Centre to frame a uniform civil code within three months and publish it for discussion and debate.

The PIL by Firoz Bakht Ahmed said that an Indian Civil Code for all citizens throughout the territory of India is essential to promote fraternity, unity and national integration.

Ahmed is the chancellor of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University and grandnephew of freedom fighter and first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

“It should proceed on the assumption that there is no connection between religion and personal laws in a civilized society,” the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Ahmed, who is also a columnist, educationist and political analyst, said.

The plea also sought directions to the Centre to prepare a model draft of an Indian Civil Code in the spirit of the Constitution of India within three months, taking into consideration the best practices of all religions and sects, civil laws of developed countries and international conventions, in order to secure gender justice, gender equality and dignity of women.

The draft should be placed in the public domain for extensive public debate, discussion and feedback, the petition said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 04:56 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra results indicate shift towards bipolar politics
Maharashtra results indicate shift towards bipolar politics
High alert sounded on Diwali pollution
High alert sounded on Diwali pollution
India, China coordinate on patrolling along LAC 
India, China coordinate on patrolling along LAC 
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News