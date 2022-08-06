Varun Gandhi again attacks Centre, this time on PM's 'muft ke revdi' remarks

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "muft ke revdi" (freebies) comment at the Opposition. The prime minister had recently criticised some political parties, especially the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), for offering "muft ki revdi" for electoral gains, saying it is very harmful for the country's development.

Taking to Twitter, Varun Gandhi, an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, said loans up to ₹10 lakh crore of corrupt businessmen were waived in the last five years. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said Mehul Choksi and Rishi Agarwal top the list of those who received "muft ki revdi". He also shared a government reply in Parliament about the top 10 defaulter firms. Choksi and Agarwal are associated with two of those firms.

"The same Parliament that expects the poor to express thanks at receiving five kg grains also says bad loans of ₹10 lakh crore of corrupt businessmen have been waived in the last five years. Who has the first right over the government treasury?" Gandhi asked.

जो सदन गरीब को 5 किलो राशन दिए जाने पर ‘धन्यवाद’ की आकांक्षा रखता है।



वही सदन बताता है कि 5 वर्षों में भ्रष्ट धनपशुओं का 10 लाख करोड़ तक का लोन माफ हुआ है।



‘मुफ्त की रेवड़ी’ लेने वालों में मेहुल चोकसी और ऋषि अग्रवाल का नाम शीर्ष पर है।



सरकारी खजाने पर आखिर पहला हक किसका है? pic.twitter.com/Hw01qMH9FV — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) August 6, 2022

He was apparently referring to another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP's remarks during a debate in Parliament that Modi has been providing free foodgrains to 80 crore poor people since the Covid-19 outbreak. The government deserves praise for this, the MP had said.

The Supreme Court recently observed that no political party is likely to want a debate in Parliament on freebies since all want it to continue, even as the Union government termed such hand-outs the “road to an economic disaster”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana also suggested a dialogue between all the stakeholders and lamented that neither ECI nor the central government has taken steps in the last few years even.

“This is a serious issue. The Election Commission and the government cannot say that ‘we cannot do anything’... We are not looking only at elections but their effect on the entire economy of the country,” the bench had said.

