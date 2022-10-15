Varun Gandhi takes dig at BJP again, this time at Yogi's ‘aerial survey’ of UP amid floods

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi, who often takes jibe at his own party, launched a fresh attack on Saturday regarding the ongoing Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) amid flood in the state. The MP from UP's Pilibhit constituency, took to Twitter to share images that showed several people filed into trains and also gathered at railway stations with hardly any space to move. “UP is in the grip of floods and more than 37lakh students have appeared for the PET exam,” Gandhi's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

The MP further stated that for candidates the bigger challenge is not “solving the question paper” but reaching the exam centre.

Also Read | ‘Govt is not running Zomato’: Official tells flood-hit locals in UP, draws flak | Watch

“Despite the continuous demand of the students, neither the examination was postponed nor adequate traffic arrangements were made. Perhaps 'aerial inspection' does not show 'ground issues',” Gandhi's tweet added.

यूपी बाढ़ की चपेट में हैं और 37 लाख से अधिक छात्र PET की परीक्षा देने निकले हैं।



प्रश्नपत्र हल करने से बड़ी चुनौती सेंटर तक पहुँचना है। छात्रों की निरंतर माँग के बाद भी ना परीक्षा टाली गयी ना यातायात के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए।



शायद ‘हवाई निरीक्षण’ से ‘जमीनी मुद्दे’ नहीं दिखते। pic.twitter.com/BXDmiFJ9N9 — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 15, 2022

Uttar Pradesh has been combatting massive flood situation over the past few days, with several districts put on high alert in view of water entering the houses of people. Many rivers, including Saryu and Rapti have swollen, worsening the woes of the citizens of the northern state. Village pradhans of Jagdeeshpur and Ketan said they feared that the Saryu water would wash away their villages.

On Thursday, the Rapti river eroded embankments near Shohratgarh and inundated over 20 more villages. Meanwhile, in Varanasi, the water level in the river touched 66.59 metre mark, triggering the district administration to sound an alert and deploy teams for rescue work, if needed.

Adityanath has been conducting aerial surveys over the past few days, and also distributing relief items to the flood-affected people. On Thursday, during his visit to Basti where nearly 70 villages have been hit owing to the incessant rain, the chief minister said his government have decided to give ₹4 lakh in case of a death due to rain, flood or other natural calamities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON