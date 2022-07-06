Vastu exponent stabbed to death in Hubbali, two arrested: Police

Chandrashekar Guruji, a popular exponent of Vastu, the traditional Indian system of architecture, was murdered in broad daylight by two former employees at a hotel in Hubbali, about 450km from Bengaluru, police said.

Two persons were seen stabbing him repeatedly in the CCTV video of the hotel lobby, which has since gone viral on social media.

“This afternoon Chandrashekar Guruji was in The President Hotel. He got a call and they asked him to come down. When he came down, there were people sitting in the lobby and he sat next to him. They acted as though they wanted to take his blessings but started attacking him,” said Labhu Ram, commissioner of police, Hubballi-Dharwada.

“The two accused attacked him multiple times. After that Chandrashekar Guruji was taken to the hospital and was declared dead,” Ram said. “A case has been registered in Vidyanagar Police Station.”

Barely two hours later, two people, Mahantesh and Manjunath, were arrested for carrying out the fatal assault.

In the CCTV footage, two person could be seen greeting Chandrashekar, owner of private company CG PARIVAR, in the busy hotel lobby. A few moments after he sat down, the two started stabbing him while people scampered from the place. Two security guards were seen rushing towards the attackers, who wielded machetes against them and continued to stab the Vastu consultant lying in a pool of blood.

The two attackers then left the lobby. HT could not ascertain the authenticity of the video.

Chandrashekhar Guruji was a popular face on Kannada TV news channels, where he would hold programmes sharing his expertise with callers on various issues. He had laid the foundation for CG Parivar in 2002.

The two accused apparently used to work with Chandrashekar Guruji, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said.

Stringent punishment will be meted out to the guilty, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

“Killing of Chandrashekar Guruji is a heinous and unfortunate act. It has been clearly captured in the CCTV footage. The Police Commissioner has been instructed to arrest the killers at the earliest,” the chief minister said. “The motives for the murder would be known only after the investigation.”