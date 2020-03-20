Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor

india

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and son Dushyan Singh, who attended a party where singer Kanika Kapoor was a guest, have gone into self quarantine. Kapoor announced on Friday that she has tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant and his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest,” tweeted the former Rajasthan CM.

“As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions,” she added.

Over 200 people were present in the party and health officials said they would try to find out more details on who was present in the party and if they contacted anyone who is in Rajasthan, news agency IANS reported.

The news agency also reported that after attending the party on March 15, Dushyant Singh also marked his presence in Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session. Singh represent Rajasthan’s Jhalawar constituency in Parliament.

Reacting to the news, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said he was sitting next to Dushyant in Parliament for 2.5 hours. “The session should be deferred,” he told reporters.

Kanika Kapoor, meanwhile, took to Instagram on Friday to share her health condition. “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward,” she said in the post.