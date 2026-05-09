VD Satheesan, Congress' Kerala CM frontrunner, arrives in Delhi as key decision for post awaited

Keralam Congress leader VD Satheesan arrived at the Delhi airport on Friday night, with party leaders indicating that the high command is likely to announce a key decision on the Chief Ministerial face after the United Democratic Front (UDF) won the State Assembly elections.

Keralam Congress leader VD Satheesan arrived at the Delhi airport on Friday night.(PTI/File Photo)

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Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also arrived in Delhi, as the Keralam leaders are set to meet the All India Congress Committee (AICC) members.

VD Satheesan, who served as the Leader of Opposition in the House run by the outgoing-LDF government, is one of the frontrunners for the post of Keralam CM following UDF winning 102 seats in the elections.

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{{^usCountry}} Congress leader KP Noushad said major developments are expected in Delhi amid consultations within the party leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress leader KP Noushad said major developments are expected in Delhi amid consultations within the party leadership. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "A lot of political developments and movements have taken place so far. Some proceedings are still underway in Kerala. Major steps will be taken in Delhi, and a decision may emerge soon. VD Satheesan's contribution has been significant as Leader of the Opposition and UDF chairman, making him naturally the frontrunner in the opposition camp," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A lot of political developments and movements have taken place so far. Some proceedings are still underway in Kerala. Major steps will be taken in Delhi, and a decision may emerge soon. VD Satheesan's contribution has been significant as Leader of the Opposition and UDF chairman, making him naturally the frontrunner in the opposition camp," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph also indicated that the party high command would make an announcement after completing internal democratic processes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph also indicated that the party high command would make an announcement after completing internal democratic processes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "An announcement will be made by the high command. There are democratic processes within the party that will be undertaken," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "An announcement will be made by the high command. There are democratic processes within the party that will be undertaken," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, following the Congress-led United Democratic Front's (UDF) victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, the debate over the next Chief Minister intensified, with a large number of party workers marching from the Palayam Martyrs' Memorial on Thursday in support of VD Satheesan.

Meanwhile, posters of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal were also put up along Trivandrum Road on Tuesday as celebrations continued after the UDF's sweeping electoral victory, further fuelling speculation over the Chief Ministerial race.

Apart from Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are also considered key contenders for the top post.

The AICC observer Mukul Wasnik said that all party MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress high command to decide the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) during a meeting held after the Assembly election results.

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