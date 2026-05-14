‘Blunder poster’ to IUML push: Three reasons why Congress picked VD Satheesan to be new Kerala CM

After days of hectic backchannel negotiations, factional lobbying and intense power play within the Congress, the party finally picked VD Satheesan as the next chief minister of Kerala on Thursday.

Congress Names New Kerala CM 10 Days After Election Triumph, VD Satheesan Gets Top Job

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The announcement, made in New Delhi by AICC Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, brought the curtain down on a bruising power struggle between Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

But from slogan-shouting workers on the streets of Wayanad to warning posters aimed at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi’s 40-minute meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge – the decision for Kerala’s top post was not an easy one.

1. The IUML push

One of the biggest reasons behind Satheesan’s elevation was the backing he received from key UDF allies, especially the Indian Union Muslim League.

The IUML, which has 22 legislators in the UDF camp, strongly supported Satheesan, arguing that the alliance’s sweeping victory was a validation of the political line he had pursued as leader of Opposition over the last five years.

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{{^usCountry}} Other allies too closed ranks behind him. The Kerala Congress (Joseph), which has seven MLAs, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party with three legislators also backed Satheesan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other allies too closed ranks behind him. The Kerala Congress (Joseph), which has seven MLAs, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party with three legislators also backed Satheesan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the Congress high command, ignoring the IUML’s position was never going to be easy. The IUML has long acted as the Congress’s organisational backbone in several parts of Kerala and played a key role in Rahul Gandhi’s landslide victories from Wayanad in 2019 and 2024, and later in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s bypoll win from the constituency. 2. Grassroots pressure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the Congress high command, ignoring the IUML’s position was never going to be easy. The IUML has long acted as the Congress’s organisational backbone in several parts of Kerala and played a key role in Rahul Gandhi’s landslide victories from Wayanad in 2019 and 2024, and later in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s bypoll win from the constituency. 2. Grassroots pressure {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the days after the May 4 election results, Congress workers across Kerala staged demonstrations demanding that Satheesan be made chief minister. Protesters argued that the face who led the Opposition campaign against the LDF government should also lead the new administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the days after the May 4 election results, Congress workers across Kerala staged demonstrations demanding that Satheesan be made chief minister. Protesters argued that the face who led the Opposition campaign against the LDF government should also lead the new administration. {{/usCountry}}

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In the Kerala elections, of the alliance’s 102 seats, the Congress won 63. The IUML secured 22 seats, Kerala Congress eight and the RSP three.

The pressure became particularly visible in Wayanad, where posters surfaced outside district Congress offices and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s MP office warning the leadership against backing Venugopal.

One of the posters read, “Mr Rahul, KC might be your bag bearer, but people of Kerala will never forgive you.”

Another warned, “Wayanad will be next Amethi.”

A third poster said, “RG and PG, Kerala will never forgive you for this blunder.”

The public messaging reflected the mood among sections of the Congress cadre, many of whom viewed Satheesan as the leader who connected best with the party base and the broader anti-LDF sentiment in the state.

3. Political reality

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Behind closed doors, hectic lobbying continued among camps backing Satheesan, Venugopal and Chennithala.

According to a senior Congress leader, while Venugopal was the preferred choice of the Congress leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi, Satheesan garnered public support and had the backing of the party organization and allies.

The final decision came after Rahul Gandhi met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for around 40 minutes on Wednesday, following which the party indicated that consultations had concluded.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanshu Priya ...Read More Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery. Read Less

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