Vehicles in MP CM Mohan Yadav’s fleet filled with ‘adulterated diesel’, towed away

Nineteen vehicles in Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav’s fleet were towed away as they broke down after being filled with diesel mixed with water at a private fuel station hours before he was due to travel to Ratlam for a skill development conclave. The authorities sealed the fuel station and ordered a probe. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav was due to travel to Ratlam. (Sourced)

The videos of the vehicles being towed away went viral on social media, prompting the Chief Minister’s Office to clarify there was no security breach, as the vehicles failed to start during a trial run before Yadav’s travel. Officials said another fleet of cars was ready by Friday afternoon to ensure the Ratlam visit proceeded smoothly.

“The vehicles malfunctioned hours before the chief minister’s visit, so there was no question of a security lapse. The administration will take appropriate action against the petrol pump owner for supplying adulterated fuel,” said a police officer who is part of Yadav’s security. Officials found 10 litres of water in around 20 litres of diesel in each of the cars.

Ashish Upadhyaya, an official in Ratlam, said they were informed about the malfunctioning of the vehicles being prepared for the chief minister’s cavalcade near a fuel station. “Upon inspection, the vehicles appeared fine externally, but when the fuel tanks were opened, a mixture of water and diesel was discovered.”

Anand Gore, another official, said a truck driver who filled diesel from the same fuel station experienced similar issues.

Amarjeet Dabar, the manager at the fuel station, denied mixing water with diesel. “It is possible that rainwater leaked into the underground tank due to heavy rainfall. This is not a case of adulteration but an unfortunate incident.”