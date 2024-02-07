‘Verbally abused me’: Danish Ali claims he received threat call; FIR registered

Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali on Wednesday alleged that he received a threatening call at his office in central Delhi. Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali during the Winter session of Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)

Ali told news agency ANI that the caller verbally abused and threatened him and that the call was recorded by his assistant.

“...Last evening I received a few calls on my mobile. I did not attend those calls as I was in a meeting. Then there were a few phone calls on my landline at home. The caller verbally abused & threatened me. My PA recorded it and we also found the number as there was a caller ID,” Ali said.

The Lok Sabha MP added that calls were made to his office number repeatedly on Tuesday from 8 pm to 8.30 pm. He said he has registered a complaint with the Delhi Police.

“We called up the Delhi Police and a team reached my place. A complaint was lodged with them,” he told the news agency.

According to the police, a first information report (FIR) has been registered under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) on the basis of the MP's complaint.

"We have launched an investigation into the matter. An FIR has been registered against an unknown caller. Teams have been formed to investigate and nab the accused," an unidentified senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Ali shared about the incident on social media. He wrote on X: "How much will you try to scare? Yesterday someone called my office and tried to intimidate me and threatened to kill me. What kind of frustration is this?

"A person who believes in Indian democracy cannot do this. Such anti-social elements want me not to tell the truth! This is a little difficult."

Ali was recently suspended by BSP for alleged anti-party activities amid reports of him cosying up to Congress leaders.