Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Gati’ moves westwards, to make landfall on Nov 24

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:03 IST

The well marked low pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal persists and it is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal in six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted on Monday. It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours, it added.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Karaikal in Puducherry and Mamallapuram in northern Tamil Nadu on November 24 and 25.

The very severe cyclonic storm "GATI" over southwest Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards with a speed of about 18 kmph during past 06 hours and crossed north Somalia coast near latitude 10.40N around 2030 hrs IST pic.twitter.com/Ed59KjXCrb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 22, 2020

“The very severe cyclonic storm “Gati” over southwest Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards with a speed of about 18 kmph during past 06 hours and crossed north Somalia coast near latitude 10.40N around 2030 hrs IST,” the weather department tweeted.

Ship and fishermen should avoid venturing into the open sea till November 25 as a precautionary measure,the IMD said, as the approaching depression will increase the wind speed, especially in the coastal areas. On November 25, when the cyclonic storm is expected to make the landfall, the wind speed is expected to go up to 80-90 kmph gusting 100 kmph from the current 40-50 kmph.