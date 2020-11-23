e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Gati’ moves westwards, to make landfall on Nov 24

Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Gati’ moves westwards, to make landfall on Nov 24

The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Karaikal in Puducherry and Mamallapuram in northern Tamil Nadu on November 24 and 25.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ship and fishermen should avoid venturing into the open sea till November 25 as a precautionary measure,the IMD said.
Ship and fishermen should avoid venturing into the open sea till November 25 as a precautionary measure,the IMD said.(HT file photo)
         

The well marked low pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal persists and it is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal in six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted on Monday. It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours, it added.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Karaikal in Puducherry and Mamallapuram in northern Tamil Nadu on November 24 and 25.

 

“The very severe cyclonic storm “Gati” over southwest Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards with a speed of about 18 kmph during past 06 hours and crossed north Somalia coast near latitude 10.40N around 2030 hrs IST,” the weather department tweeted.

Ship and fishermen should avoid venturing into the open sea till November 25 as a precautionary measure,the IMD said, as the approaching depression will increase the wind speed, especially in the coastal areas. On November 25, when the cyclonic storm is expected to make the landfall, the wind speed is expected to go up to 80-90 kmph gusting 100 kmph from the current 40-50 kmph.

tags
top news
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Covid-19: India’s immunisation plan, US vaccinations likely in December
Covid-19: India’s immunisation plan, US vaccinations likely in December
Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet after first session of assembly
Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet after first session of assembly
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
Covid-19: UK to unveil a ‘tougher’ 3-tiered system after lockdown
Covid-19: UK to unveil a ‘tougher’ 3-tiered system after lockdown
India, Singapore to kick off naval drills in Andaman Sea today
India, Singapore to kick off naval drills in Andaman Sea today
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In