‘Very well made’: Dhurandhar review by former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija

As Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues to make box-office gains, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti has heaped praises on the movie, saying she found the movies interesting and the casting was "perfection". Iltija Mufti has called Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar as 'very well made' film.(Agencies)

However, for Iltija, the daughter of PDP supremo and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, what stood out was the portrayal of women in the film, which she said “weren’t used as props for once.”

“Much outrage over Dhurandhar but I quite liked the movie & found it interesting. The casting especially is perfection. Women for once as is the case in most violent Bollywood movies weren’t used as props. Very well made,” Iltija said in a post on X.

Aditya Dhar's directorial "Dhurandhar" has surpassed the ₹200 crore mark in India following its first run at the box office.

The film, released in theatres on December 5, was received widespread praise from the audience, celebrities and critics for its intensity and depth.

About Dhurandhar

'Dhurandhar' features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film also features Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The cinematography is handled by Vikash Nowlakha, editing by Shivkumar V Panicker, with a score by Shashwat Sachdev.

The movie is an action-packed spy thriller centered on a covert intelligence officer (played by Ranveer Singh) operating in a high-stakes political arena.

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.