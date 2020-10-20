Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee stable but neurological problem recurs

india

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:19 IST

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s neurological condition deteriorated slightly although he was stable, doctors said on Tuesday evening. The award-winning actor was in a drowsy state since Monday night.

On Sunday evening, doctors at the private hospital in Kolkata where Chatterjee is admitted said that his condition had improved and the octogenarian had opened his eyes, responded to verbal commands and even said a few words.

“We are not in such a good situation now. His neurological condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated a little. His GCS score, which was around 11, has come down again to around 9 and 10. Our neurological board, consisting of five doctors, has opined that the improvement happened due to immunoglobulin and steroids. After these medicines were stopped, the count came down,” Dr Arindam Kar, who is leading the medical team that is treating Chatterjee, said.

The actor underwent an MRI test on Monday. “It showed no structural abnormalities. We have diagnosed that the Covid encephalopathy will stay for a while... in a worst case scenario, for an indefinite period. We will again give him immunoglobulin and steroid for the coming two days,” Dr Kar said.

“The good part in respect to the previous days is that his organ functions are doing well. Most of time he is off oxygen support. He has no fever. His kidney, liver and coagulation functions are all okay. No new infection has been detected. Blood pressure is under control. The heart is good,” Dr Kar said.

“The only problem we are dealing with now is encephalopathy. It means the brain (function) and consciousness (level) is sub-optimal. The improvement that we had seen did not stay. We are hopeful that with immunoglobulin and steroid he should bounce back towards improvement. The duration of encephalopathy has been a concern for all of us. We are not absolutely sure how long he would require care and how quickly he will return towards normalcy. We are considering some other options also,” said Dr Kar.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner was admitted on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. He had to be shifted to the Covid ITU after his condition deteriorated. Chatterjee tested negative for Covid-19 on October 14.

Millions of people in Bengal and beyond have been praying for Chatterjee’s recovery ever since he was admitted.

Amitabh Bachchan, who went to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for a checkup a few days ago, reportedly asked the doctors if they were aware of Chatterjee’s condition. Doctors at the private hospital in Kolkata said they received calls from their fellow colleagues at Nanavati Hospital. The icon of commercial Indian cinema was informed how Chatterjee was doing.

In a bid to offer holistic treatment, doctors have made Chatterjee listen to music and literature of his choice. On Saturday evening he communicated with his daughter Poulomi Basu.