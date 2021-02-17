Veteran Congress leader Captain Satish Sharma passes away in Goa
Former Congress MP Captain Satish Sharma passed away on Wednesday in Goa at the age of 73. Congress leader PL Punia shared the news of Sharma's death on Twitter.
"The news of the death of former cabinet minister Captain Satish Sharma is sad for the Congress family. May God give peace to the departed soul," Punia's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.
Sharma was the Union petrol minister between 1993 and 1996 in the PV Narasimha Rao government. He had close ties with Rajiv Gandhi and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1991 from Gandhi's constituency of Amethi aftehis assassination.
Rajyvardhan Singh Rathore becomes latest BJP leader to join Koo
- Responding to the app, Rathore asked his followers if he should move to Koo. The ‘suspense’ finally came to an end with the former Army officer confirming using the new app as he posted a screenshot of his first post.
BSF team seize smuggled snake venom worth ₹24 cr near Indo-Bangladesh border
- Cobra venom is used in the preparation of chemicals needed for Chemotherapy of terminally ill Cancer patients. The value of the venom is so high since it is used to treat cancer patients in China.
Satellite images show China emptying military camps at border row with India
Trinamool Congress expels district leader known to be close to Suvendu Adhikari
- Hossain is among those leaders in Murshidabad who are known to be close to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari. He was earlier in the Congress but switched sides a few years ago.
50 lakh tap water connections provided since Jan 1: Jal Shakti ministry
India rejects SGPC request for Jatha’s travel to Pak, cites threat to safety
- The Union home ministry said its clearance was mandatory due to restrictions on cross-border travel imposed in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19 vaccine drive in India: 9 states immunise over 75% health workers
- On other frontline workers, the joint secretary said that 2,664,972 have been given shots of the vaccine as of Wednesday evening.
Covid-19 mutant strains: Civil aviation ministry releases updated SOP
Assam BJP manifesto to seek law that asks couples to disclose religion, income
- Assam goes to polls in April-May and the BJP-led coalition is aiming to return to power with 100 plus seats in the 126-member assembly.
Doctors in Kerala remove whistle stuck in woman's respiratory system for 25 yrs
Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Assam
PM Modi says middle class burdened due to previous govt's import dependence
Kerala CM inaugurates airstrip for NCC Air wing cadets' flying training
EAM Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh on March 4 to review bilateral ties
- Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen visited India last month for foreign office consultations and India provided two million doses of the Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh under the “Vaccine Maitri” initiative.
