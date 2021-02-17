Veteran Congress leader Captain Satish Sharma passes away in Goa

Former Congress MP Captain Satish Sharma passed away on Wednesday in Goa at the age of 73. Congress leader PL Punia shared the news of Sharma's death on Twitter.

"The news of the death of former cabinet minister Captain Satish Sharma is sad for the Congress family. May God give peace to the departed soul," Punia's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

Sharma was the Union petrol minister between 1993 and 1996 in the PV Narasimha Rao government. He had close ties with Rajiv Gandhi and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1991 from Gandhi's constituency of Amethi aftehis assassination.





