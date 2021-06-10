Veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies in Kolkata

National award-winning filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta died in his south Kolkata residence after a prolonged illness on Thursday.

The 77-year-old veteran director was suffering from kidney-related ailments and was undergoing dialysis. He is survived by his wife, and two daughters from a previous marriage.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences. “Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers,” she tweeted.

Some of his prominent films include Tahader Katha, Bagh Bahadur, Charachar and Uttara. He received the National Film Award multiple times and in several categories, including best film, best direction, best screenplay and best feature film in Bengali.

He also received accolades at the Venice Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Asia Pacific Film Festival and Bangkok International Film Festival.

“Recipient of numerous National and International honours, legendary filmmaker and renowned poet, #BuddhadebDasgupta has passed away. Sincere condolences to his family and friends (sic),” tweeted Raj Chakraborty, filmmaker and TMC MLA.

Some of his earlier films, such as Grihajuddha and Andhi Gali, focused on the Maoist movement in Bengal and how it shaped the collective consciousness of Bengalis.

“Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted