Veteran journalist dies after accidental fall from under-construction house

Veteran journalist and author Umesh Upadhyay passed away on Sunday after he fell from the fourth floor of a building, in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. Veteran Indian journalist Umesh Upadhyay passed away after accidentally falling from a building(Umesh Upadhyay/ Instagram)

According to police officials, Umesh Upadhyay, was inspecting the renovation of his house when he accidentally fell from the fourth to the second floor at 10:30 am on Sunday.

He suffered a head injury from the fall and was taken to the hospital by 11 am, where he eventually died, reported NDTV.

Born in 1959 in Mathura, Upadhyay embarked on his journalism career in the early 1980s. The 64-year-old journalist had a career spanning over four decades with contributions to television, print, radio and digital media.

An alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru university and the Film and Television Institute of India, he later went on to become a member of several prominent media organisations, such as News18, Doordarshan and news agency PTI.

Umesh Upadhyay's death shocked the industry as a whole, with journalists and writers reflecting on his significant contributions. Tributes and condolence messages have been celebrating his legacy in the media industry.

Upadhyay had been awarded the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Award for lifetime contributions in the field of Journalism and Media. He had also recently written a book titled "Western Media Narratives on India: From Gandhi to Modi".

Prime minister Narendra Modi also mourned Upadhyay with a post on X, stating that he was deeply saddened by the death of the senior journalist.

In his post, PM Modi said, “His demise is an irreparable loss to the world of journalism. I express my condolences to his family in this hour of mourning. Om…”