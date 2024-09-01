Kangana Ranaut accuses journalist Rajat Sharma of ‘conspiring’ with Karan Johar as he questions her ‘galat bhasha’

Kangana Ranaut, in a new interview with journalist Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, responded to a series of allegations against her. As she answered a question about her past comments about various celebs such as Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, the actor and BJP MP accused Rajat Sharma of teaming up with Karan and ‘presenting her in a poor light’ on his show. Also read | Kangana Ranaut defends calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser': 'Aap aise bol rahe hai jaise wo Swami Vivekanand ho' Kangana Ranaut said it looked like Rajat Sharma met Karan Johar before interviewing her. (Pic courtesy: YouTube/ Aap Ki Adalat)

‘Kitni badi sazish ka main shikar ho rahi hoon’

During the interview, Kangana, who has often attacked Karan and called him the 'flagbearer of nepotism in Bollywood', was asked to react to the allegations that she was the 'film industry's gangster' and that she makes 'baseless allegations' against celebs. She covered her face and laughed before she was told that she 'does not let anyone keep their respect' and had called star kids 'dumb and crazy'. To this, Kangana said, “Yeh mujh par bohut galat ilzam lag rahe hai... sir aap unko defend kar rahe hai (You are levelling all kinds of allegations against me and defending these celebs)...”

As the journalist reminded Kangana of what she had said about Diljit Dosanjh, and many others, and asked her if her 'galat bhasha (wrong language)' was necessary, Kangana said, “Sir dekhiye, aap mujhe itna gande se represent kar rahe hai, uska bata nahi rahe hai, usne kya kya lika hai, usne gandi galiya likhi thi... oh my God, I can't believe this. Mujhe lagta hai yeh bhi Karan Johar se meeting karke aaye hai. Kitni badi sazish ka main shikar ho rahi hoon yaha pe (You are representing me in such poor light. You are not sharing what Diljit said, he abused me. I feel you have met Karan Johar and come for this interview, it is all a conspiracy against me).”

When things turned nasty between Kangana-Diljit

Back in 2020, Kangana had hit back at Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh after he tweeted against her for commenting on an elderly Sikh woman who had joined the farmers’ protests. Kangana had called Diljit filmmaker Karan Johar’s pet.

“Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? (Karan Johar’s pet, the grandma who was protesting in Shaheen Bagh for her citizenship, the same grandma was seen protesting with the farmers. I don’t even know who is Mahinder Kaur. What is this new drama?) Stop this right now,” she wrote in a tweet.

Diljit retaliated by saying, “Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho (Are you the pet of all the people you have worked with? Then the list of your bosses must be long. This is not Bollywood but Punjab. Manipulating people by lying and playing with their emotions is something you know very well).”

Kangana then responded, “Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,m ain Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon, maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha (You are a bootlicker, the one you try to please, I take them to task everyday. I am Kangana Ranaut, not a bootlicker like you who would lie. I only spoke about the Shaheen Bagh protestor), if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise.”

Diljit had then said that Kangana had no manners. “Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu.. Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an.. SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE.. Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu.. PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI (You have no sense how to speak to someone’s mother or sister. You are a woman yourself and are calling another one would work for ₹100. Our mothers of Punjab are like God to us. You have poked the hornet’s nest. Google this Punjabi now,” he wrote.