Veteran Lal Thanhawla to lead Congress campaign in Mizoram, aims for hat-trick

Mizoram chief minister Lal Thanhawla will lead a team of old and new faces into the November 28 assembly polls as the Congress gears up to save its last bastion in the northeast.

As per the official list of candidates for the 40 assembly seats in the Christian-majority state released in New Delhi on Wednesday, the 76-year-old leader who has been in power since 2008 will contest from two seats—Champai South and Serchip.

The Congress is battling desertions—as many as 4 MLAs left the party to join other parties, anti-incumbency and growing influence of regional players and the Bharatiya Janata Party —which is ruling or sharing power in six of the seven states in the region.

Lal Thanhawla is confident of a hat-trick of wins and to achieve that the party has dropped several sitting MLAs and given tickets to new faces.

Among the old timers getting another chance are Lalrobiaka (Dampa), cabinet ministers H Rohluna (Lengteng) and CM’s Lalthanhawla’s brother Lal Thanzara (Aizawl North-III).

Among the new faces are former Indian Police Service officer LT Hrangchal who will contest from Chalfilh, former student leaders A Lalhmacchuana (Serlui), and Laltlansanga (Aizawl West-I).

Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu, the only woman legislator in the assembly and a member of the present cabinet, is the only woman candidate in the list. She will be contesting from Hrangturzo seat.

Despite a call by several organizations in the state not to field Chakma candidates, the Congress list includes names Nihar Kanti Chakma and Amit Kumar Chakma from the West Tupui and Tuichang seats.

Congress had 34 members in the assembly but last month senior leader and home minister R Lalzirliana quit and joined opposition Mizo National Front (MNF).

Earlier this month, another sitting MLA, Lalrinriana Sailo, also quit and joined MNF. Two more MLAs left this week - Buddha Dhan Chakma, who joined the BJP and H Khiangte, who said he will announce his future plans later.

Despite BJP’s growing influence in the region, in Mizoram it is expected to be a direct contest between Congress and MNF, a party which is part of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a BJP-led conglomeration of anti-Congress parties in the region.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 22:04 IST