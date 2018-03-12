Veteran Vats is BJP pick for Haryana RS seat

In a surprise move, the BJP on Sunday picked former Haryana Public Service Commission chairman Lieutenant General DP Vats (retd) as its nominee for the Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana.

Senior BJP leaders such as Rajiv Jain, Sudha Yadav and Prof Ganeshi Lal were considered top runners for the seat that will be vacated after Congress’ Shadi Lal Batra’s term expires. A resident of Thurana village in Hisar, Vats (68) was once believed to be close to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in whose regime he was appointed as the HPSC chairman.

In 2014, Vats had campaigned for the BJP during assembly elections saying he was influenced by Modi.

Lt Gen Vats graduated from PGIMS Rohtak and was commissioned in Army in 1975. He is a former director and commandant at AFMC, Pune, from where he had also done his MS in Ophthalmology in 1982.

He was decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal in 2011, the Sena Medal in 2003, Vishist Seva Medal in 1999, COAS Commendation Cards in 1996, 2005 and 2008, and GOC in C (WC) Commendation Card in 2001 for exceptionally meritorious service and contribution towards patient care.