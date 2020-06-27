VHP leader shot dead in MP, police suspect business rivalry behind the killing

india

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 21:15 IST

A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district on Friday evening by a group of 10 assailants, said police.

A video clip of the brutal murder has gone viral on social media.

The deceased Ravi Vishwakarma, 35, headed a cow protection wing of VHP in the district. He was murdered in Pipariya, more than 146 kilometres from Bhopal, in Hoshangabad district, according to police.

According to police, Ravi was accompanied by two others in his car while going home after attending a meeting of the organisation in Hoshangabad, when around 10 assailants in a car intercepted the vehicle and attacked his car with iron rods and sticks before attacking Ravi with sharp edged weapons and then shooting him dead from a close range.

As seen in the video clip, the assailants dragged the victim out of the car even after shooting at him and continued to hit him with rods and other weapons. He died at the spot.

Bhura Patel who accompanied Ravi in the car told the police that the assailants’ target was only Ravi as they let his companions go.

Superintendent of police of Hoshangabad district Santosh Singh Gaur said, “A personal rivalry between the two sides over domination on the mandi in Hoshangabad could be a reason behind the murder as has been gathered in the preliminary investigation by the police. An FIR has been lodged against 10 named persons who are all local residents and were known to the deceased.”

He added that a reward of Rs 10,000 each for capturing the assailants had been announced. “We have announced a reward of Rs 10000 each on each of the assailants and three teams have been formed to nab them. However, no arrest has been made so far in this connection.”