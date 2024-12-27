VHP plans nationwide drive to ‘free temples’ from govt control

The Vishva Hindu Parishad is planning to initiate a countrywide “public awakening campaign” for liberation of Hindu temples from the government’s control, the outfit said on Thursday. Parande said that temples in India were brought under the control of the government during the British rule with eye on their funds and property. (PTI PHOTO)

The campaign will begin on January 5 from Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh, where over 100,000 people are expected to gather, VHP’s organising general secretary Milind Parande said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Parande said that a draft format for administration and management of the Hindu temples by members of the community has already been prepared.

“I gave a copy of the draft format to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu a few days ago for his consideration,” he said.

The draft proposal has been prepared by a think tank comprising some retired chief justices of the High Courts, lawyers of the Supreme Court, religious leaders and VHP workers, Parande said. “We were working on it for the last 2-3 years and a think tank was formed to prepare the draft,” he added.

Parande said that temples in India were brought under the control of the government during the British rule with eye on their funds and property.

He said it’s “unfortunate” these temples continue to be under the control of the governments in the states even after the Independence.

“We are going to start a massive public awareness campaign on this issue across the country. And, the first programme will be held in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on January 5 to raise the issue,” he told reporters.

“More than one lakh people will participate in the program. We have been working on this since last two months and awareness has been done in more than 13,000 panchayats...,” he said.

The outfit questioned “discrimination against Hindus” as it sought to highlight that “no mosques or churches” are under government control.

“When no mosque or church is under their control, then why this discrimination against Hindus? Despite clear indications given by many High Courts and the Supreme Court, the governments kept occupying and subjugating the management and properties of temples,” it said in a press release.

Parande added that the idea is not to take away government control and give it to a private body, but hand over the management and administration of temples to “devoted and capable people of the Hindu society”.

“We are also having discussions with other state governments and various political parties (on a proposal regarding this),” the VHP said.