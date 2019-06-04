VHP women’s wing members brandish swords, air rifles in rally; 250 booked

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked at least 250 Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members, mostly women, who wielded air rifles and swords during a celebratory procession held on Sunday.

Three, among the booked procession members, were identified as Sharad Inamdar, VHP city president; Dhanaji Shinde, Pune district executive president and Nitin Vatkar, district coordinator.

The march was held on the penultimate day of a training session, Durga Vahini Prashikshan, organised by VHP’s women wing for its 200-250 members from western Maharashtra.

The VHP is a right-wing organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad members had gathered at Ankush chowk in Yamunanagar in Nigdi at 5pm on Sunday and marched to Thakare ground in the same area.

The march lasted till 10pm, according to the police.

“We teach girls about skills required and problems faced by women in today’s world. This was a part of the eight-day training. We had written to the police in advance and sent them our eight-day schedule as well. In fact, police officials were present during the march,” said an official from the Chinchwad office of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Along with the identified three men, four women were brandishing air rifles while five other women were seen with swords during the procession, according to the police.

According to the complaint lodged by an official of the Nigdi police station, the women with the air rifles were firing in the air. Upon firing, the rifles were making a sharp gunshot-like sound, according to the complaint.

Neither have the women been identified nor have the three men been arrested by the police yet.

A case under Section 3(25) of Arms Act and Sections 37(1)(3) along with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at the Nigdi police station on Sunday.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 01:43 IST