Vibrant Gujarat Summit Highlights: Thursday marks the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, with more major announcements and investment deals expected to unfold. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10, with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the chief guest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

The first day of the Gujarat summit saw mega-investment announcements by major corporations and top business leaders of India. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani announced investments worth billions over the course of the next five years in Gujarat.

Further, Maruti Suzuki announced that they will be opening their second manufacturing plant in Gujarat, with the aim of ramping up production. The new project by Suzuki will cost over $4 billion.

PM Modi, while addressing the global leaders and business persons on the inauguration ceremony, said that India is on track to become one of the top three economies of the world in the coming years due to the boom of entrepreneurship and development over the last decade. It was also confirmed during the summit that India will bid for the 2036 Olympics.