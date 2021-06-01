Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi assumes charge as Chief of Personnel

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, who has commanded various operation and staff appointments, assumed charge as Chief of Personnel on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy said. The flag officer is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare and has served on frontline warships of the Navy.

"VAdm Dinesh K Tripathi, AVSM, NM, assumes charge as Chief of Personnel today, 01 Jun 2021. He has held various imp ops & staff appts incl ACNS (Policy & Plans) at #NHQ, #FOCEF & Commandant of the prestigious #IndianNavalAcademy at Ezhimala, #Kerala," the navy spokesperson said on Twitter.

VAdm Dinesh K Tripathi, AVSM, NM, assumes charge as Chief of Personnel today, 01 Jun 2021.

He has held various imp ops & staff appts incl ACNS (Policy & Plans) at #NHQ, #FOCEF & Commandant of the prestigious #IndianNavalAcademy at Ezhimala, #Kerala (1/2).https://t.co/VWzvSmYfVq pic.twitter.com/KkQDr62Aq9 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 1, 2021





The navy spokesperson further said that Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi was the director general of naval operations, from July 29, 2020 to May 31, 2021, a period that witnessed a very high tempo of naval/maritime operations.

"He ensured that Navy remained a Combat Ready, Cohesive and Credible force, ready to tackle security challenges in the wake of situation on the LAC, in Western Arabian sea/ Gulf region and other hot spots despite all round severity of Covid pandemic," the defence ministry said in a release.

It said that Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Nausena Medal for devotion to duty.

He has commanded INS Vinash, INS Kirch and INS Trishul, the ministry further said.

"The flag officer has commanded the Eastern Fleet from 15 Jan 2018 to 30 Mar 2019. On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral in Jun 2019, the Flag Officer was appointed as the Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala. The Academy was awarded the President’s Colour in Nov 2019 by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces," according to defence ministry.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, where he was awarded the Thimmaiya Medal, according to defence ministry. has attended Naval Higher Command Course and Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island in 2007-08, where he won the prestigious Robert Bateman International Prize, the ministry further said.