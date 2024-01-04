Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi appointed Vice Chief of Navy

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi officially assumed the role of Vice Chief of the Naval Staff on Thursday. Before his current position, he served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. An alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Vice Admiral Tripathi joined the Indian Navy on July 1, 1985. New Vice Chief of Naval Staff Dinesh K Tripathi inspects a Guard of Honour, in New Delhi.(PTI)

His specialization in Communication and Electronic Warfare has led to a distinguished career, including roles as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer on frontline warships. Notably, he commanded Indian Naval Ships Vinash, Kirch, and Trishul, showcasing his leadership and operational capabilities.

Throughout his career, Vice Admiral Tripathi held key operational and staff positions, such as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet in Mumbai and Principal Director of Network Centric Operations in New Delhi. His promotions to Rear Admiral and Vice Admiral saw him in significant roles, including Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at NHQ, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and later as Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala.

As Director General of Naval Operations from July 2020 to May 2021, he played a crucial role in ensuring the Navy's preparedness despite challenges posed by the COVID pandemic. His service extended to being the Chief of Personnel from June 2021 to February 2023. Vice Admiral Tripathi's dedication to duty earned him the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Nau Sena Medal (NM).

A graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, he also attended the Naval Higher Command Course and Naval Command College at the US Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island. Notably, he received the Thimmaiya Medal and the Robert E Bateman International Prize during his time at the Defence Services Staff College and the US Naval War College, respectively.

Beyond his military accomplishments, Vice Admiral Tripathi is recognized for his passion for sports, including tennis, badminton, and cricket. He is also a dedicated student of international relations, military history, and the art and science of leadership.

(With PTI inputs)